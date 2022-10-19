Bangladesh's dengue toll tops 100 as seven more die in a day

The dengue death toll has climbed to 106 this year after seven more patients died in the last 24 hours, surpassing last year’s count late into autumn.

Dengue claimed 164 lives in 2019, the highest annual tally recorded in Bangladesh, while 105 people died in 2021, according to government data. No data was available for 2020.

The health directorate reported eight deaths on Oct 13 as the highest number of daily casualties this year so far.