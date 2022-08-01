Second dose of oral cholera vaccination in Dhaka beginning on Wednesday

The government will administer the second round of oral cholera vaccine doses for eight days starting on Wednesday in five areas of Dhaka.

The inoculation will be held every day from 8am to 5pm, said the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh or icddr,b.

More than 2.36 million people received the first shots of the vaccine in Dhaka’s Jatrabari, Sabujbagh, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur and Mohammadpur from Jun 26 to Jul 2.

Mohammad Nazmul Islam, a director of disease control at the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, said there has been an overwhelming response during the cholera vaccination campaign.

“We've been able to vaccinate a record number of people within a very short time. We expect that those who received the first shot will be immune to the disease after the second dose.”