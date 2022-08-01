Second dose of oral cholera vaccination in Dhaka beginning on Wednesday

The government will administer the second round of oral cholera vaccine doses for eight days starting on Wednesday in five areas of Dhaka.
The inoculation will be held every day from 8am to 5pm, said the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh or icddr,b.
More than 2.36 million people received the first shots of the vaccine in Dhaka’s Jatrabari, Sabujbagh, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur and Mohammadpur from Jun 26 to Jul 2.
Mohammad Nazmul Islam, a director of disease control at the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, said there has been an overwhelming response during the cholera vaccination campaign.
“We've been able to vaccinate a record number of people within a very short time. We expect that those who received the first shot will be immune to the disease after the second dose.”
Dr Firdausi Qadri, the acting senior director at Infectious Diseases Division at icddr,b, said personal hygiene is crucial along with the full course of the vaccine for protection against diarrhoea and other infectious abdominal diseases.
"Encourage yourself and your loved ones to undertake other preventive measures such as using safe water, safe sanitation and better personal hygiene," she said.
Dhaka saw an alarming uptick in diarrhoeal diseases in mid-March this year. A record number of patients streamed into the cholera hospital with diarrhoea at that time
From the last week of March to mid-April this year, about 1,300 patients were admitted to hospitals with diarrhoea every day.
In March and April this year, more than 60,000 people received treatment from the cholera hospitals across the country, prompting the DGHS to move for vaccination.
Euvichol-Plus, manufactured by EuBiologics Co was administered as the first dose of the immunisation.