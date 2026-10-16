Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue deaths

Bangladesh has recorded four more deaths from dengue in a 24-hour count.

Another 1,181 hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease were logged during that period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This takes the total death toll from the disease this year to 335, with 90 fatalities recorded in October alone.

September recorded the highest monthly toll of the year so far, with 43,774 hospital admissions and 148 deaths.

The health directorate bulletin on Friday said that 66 patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 125 in Dhaka South during the period.

Outside the two city corporations, 219 patients were admitted to other hospitals across the Dhaka Division.

In addition, Chattogram recorded 242 new admissions, while Barishal reported 127, Khulna 140, Mymensingh 92, Rajshahi 99, and Rangpur 71.

A total of 1,179 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour window.

So far this year, 108,440 people have been hospitalised with dengue, while 102,210 have recovered and been discharged.

The health directorate has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while around 102,000 cases were recorded.