How Boeing created a nature preserve that may also preserve pollution

Since 2006, at least nine IRS disputes over NALTeasements have ended up in U.S. Tax Court. The cases include some on golfcourses with conditions that the IRS says run counter to conservation, such asstrong chemicals used to maintain the greens and a border collie trained tochase away wildlife. The IRS also opened an audit of an investment group’s 2018tax return that included a $220 million deduction facilitated by NALT. Thededuction relied on a practice lawmakers have labeled an “abusive tax shelter”that uses overinflated land valuations. Asked about the status of the case, theIRS said it could not comment on “pending litigation.” NALT declined tocomment.