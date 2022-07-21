How Boeing created a nature preserve that may also preserve pollution

But the innovation came at a cost.
Decades of unsafe pollution management created ahealth hazard that would endanger neighbours for decades to come.
Engineers mounted engines on platforms, then burnedliquid rocket fuel in thousands of tests. Workers flushed engines with solventsthat flowed onto the ground, eating away asphalt and draining into unlinedponds. Chemicals eventually contaminated groundwater and a nearby creek.
To get rid of waste, workers regularly burned it inopen pits. They also fired rifles at barrels full of chemicals until theyexploded, sending toxic plumes into the air.
And in 1959, operators pushed one of the lab’s nuclearreactors past its limits, causing a partial meltdown of the core. Scientistslater estimated that the amounts of some radioactive materials released in theincident exceeded those from the notorious Three Mile Island nuclear accident,which exposed an estimated 2 million people to small doses of radiation twodecades later.
Today, chemicals and radioactive materials permeatethe soil, groundwater and bedrock at the 2,850-acre Santa Susana property,about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Some pollution has travelledbeyond the site, creating health concerns for more than a quarter of a millionpeople who live within five miles.
A 2007 federal health study – conducted in response toneighbours’ concerns – documented high rates of adult thyroid cancer, a diseasetied to radiation exposure, within two miles of the site.
No government health studies have been done sincethen, but activists have documented at least 81 children and 74 adults withcancer living within 20 miles of Santa Susana. Activists showed Reutersextensive evidence to support the tally, including medical documents, newsstories, photos and links to fundraisers, as well as the obituaries ormemorials for 12 children.
After a 2018 wildfire on the property, scientistsconducted a peer-reviewed study in 2021 that found radioactive ash at homes andon public land as far as nine miles away. Government and independent testingfound contamination from Santa Susana at a neighbouring children’s camp, nearbyparks and residential neighbourhoods. Stormwater carries chemicals off thesite, exceeding government limits.
Boeing, the National Aeronautics and SpaceAdministration and the US Department of Energy share responsibility for thesite – and they are on the hook to clean it up. Boeing assumed liability for alarge portion of the property in 1996, when it acquired the previous co-owner,Rocketdyne. In 2007, Boeing signed an agreement with California to make 1,900acres clean enough that people could live on the land and eat vegetables fromtheir gardens.
But most of that cleanup never happened. Now, Boeingis pursuing an unorthodox strategy that could enable it to bypass cleaning upmuch of the land. The company is using a legal agreement meant to preservenature to argue that it should be allowed to leave much of the pollutionuntouched.
The aerospace giant donated the property’s developmentrights to a land trust under an arrangement known as a “conservation easement.”Such easements, which restrict building, are intended to preserve open space,protecting scenic vistas, wildlife habitat and cultural heritage.
Boeing has held up the donation as an example of itscommitment to environmental stewardship. In its 2018 annual environmentalreport, it quoted Stephen Thor Johnson, then president of its partner in theeasement deal, the North American Land Trust (NALT). “The value of this openspace,” Johnson said, “will be magnified over the coming decades and beremembered as a truly visionary act like the creation of Central Park or theconservation of the Presidio.”
Left unsaid was how Boeing stands to benefit. Within amonth of donating the easement to NALT, Boeing told the state of California itno longer intended to make the property clean enough to live on. Because theeasement prohibits building on the land, the company said, Boeing insteadintended to make the property safe for light recreation, such as hiking. Thatlesser standard would leave the vast majority of chemical pollution in theground and shave at least tens of millions and perhaps hundreds of millions ofdollars off the company’s cleanup costs, according to a Reuters analysis of theproposed cleanup standards and soil sampling data. Four independent cleanupspecialists vetted the analysis.
California rejected Boeing’s argument that theconservation easement warranted a lesser cleanup, but to avoid a lawsuit andfurther delays, the state reopened negotiations with the company anyway. Boeinghas won a preliminary victory in getting the state to consider new cleanupscenarios, including some that take the easement into account. All of the newoptions would leave more pollution behind than the cleanup the state approvedyears ago, according to a Reuters review of the company’s latest agreement withthe California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC).
Boeing’s strategy angers Jen Connell, who lost herhusband, Mike, in April to glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He livedmost of his 50 years within five miles of Santa Susana’s rocket-testingplatforms and blamed radioactive ash from there for his disease. Radiation isknown to increase the risk of glioblastoma.
“What about preserving human life?” said the mother oftwo. “They got a smoke screen going on to make them look like they have ahalo.”
Boeing, in a statement to Reuters, said it is“misleading” to say that it is using the conservation easement to limit cleanupat Santa Susana. Boeing noted it has agreed to clean up one type of contaminant– radioactive material – to levels present before the field lab existed. Thoughits agreement with California expresses Boeing’s preference to clean up othercontaminants to the safe-for-recreation standard, the company also noted it hasagreed to accept whatever cleanup the state chooses, including a stricteroption that would make the site safe for homes and gardening. State officialstold Reuters they intend to require this.
Still, state officials acknowledged that all theoptions outlined in the new Boeing agreement would clean up less soil thancalled for in the old one. In a written response to Reuters, they said thechanges reflected the state’s use of “best available science.” Regulators willhold Boeing to the same health protections required previously, they wrote, andthe easement will not influence their choice of a cleanup option.
"FOOLISH"
The idea of using a conservation easement to lobby fora lesser cleanup of polluted land rankles James Florio, the former U.S.representative who authored the Comprehensive Environmental Response,Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980. Congress passed the act, commonlyknown as the Superfund law, to require companies to clean up their toxicmesses. Easements shouldn’t be used as an excuse to leave pollution behind,Florio said.
“Saying you’re not going to clean it up because it’snot going to do any harm, because it’s not going to be used, is foolish,” hesaid.
Yet dozens of companies across the United States havebenefited from the strategy. And the country’s top environmental watchdog, theUS Environmental Protection Agency, is encouraging conservation easements onpolluted land as a way to make contaminated sites useful again.
Reuters found conservation easements on at least 40contaminated sites, including former landfills, mines, waste ponds and burnpits. Twenty-four of the locations are or have been in the federal Superfund program,which targets the nation’s most toxic waste sites.
In each case Reuters uncovered, the easement contractnotes the land’s history of contamination. For at least 25 sites, Reuters founddocuments that acknowledge the safety of the cleanup relies in part on theconservation easement’s promise to prevent development or other activities onthe land. In at least six cases, state or federal regulators cited theeasement’s land restrictions as a reason to let polluters conduct lessercleanups that left some contamination behind.
Meant to protect people from dangerous exposure totoxic substances, the easement arrangements rely on landowners, land trusts anddevelopers to honor prohibitions on unsafe activity for as long as the dangerremains. But Reuters found that these agreements and others like them areinconsistently enforced, lapses that can result in dire health consequences,legal and environmental scholars said.
Environmental monitoring reports show pollution ismigrating from some of these contaminated sites and threatening neighbouringcommunities. At others, contaminants endanger plants and animals. People havebuilt homes, unwittingly or not, on or near properties that had restrictionssimilar to conservation easements, exposing them to contaminated water, toxicfumes and cancer causing chemicals.
Some environmental regulators and cleanup consultantsargue that easements can play an important role on polluted properties. Alongwith deed restrictions, zoning controls and other notices attached to landrecords, easements aim to ensure that people don’t build on contaminated land.
Nor is it always possible to fully decontaminatepolluted land. The cost can be out of reach. It also can be technicallyimpossible or impractical.
“I wish there were endless resources to cleaneverything up,” said Jim Kuipers, a consulting engineer who has worked on minecleanups for decades. “The EPA’s charge is to protect human health and theenvironment. It’s not to restore to background or entirely pure conditions.”
Regulators have long supported easements as a warningflag for future generations. Reuters found some dating back as far as 1991.
But that was never their intended purpose, scholarssay.
“Plunking a conservation easement on a property inlieu of cleaning it up is a perversion of the use of a conservation easement,”said Nancy McLaughlin, a law professor at the University of Utah whose workfocuses on the legal agreements.
Yet in recent years, the US Environmental ProtectionAgency, the regulatory body responsible for monitoring and approving cleanupsof Superfund sites, has been encouraging companies to use easements to savetime and reduce costs. The agency notes additional benefits: Preserving landcan boost a company’s image as a friend of the environment, and some can claimtax deductions for donating their polluted land.
Easements can “provide win-win-win opportunities foreveryone and in many cases, also vulnerable species,” the EPA told Reuters in astatement. The deals also can help companies “repair their relationship withthe community.”
The agency held a webinar in January 2020 called “TheBrilliant and Profitable Role of Conservation Easements in Superfund SiteRedevelopment.”
“Never underestimate the value of a great story,” BillDenman, then EPA acting national program manager for Superfund redevelopment,told participants. “The environment wins, the community wins, the developerwins.”
Denman has played matchmaker, looking to connectcompanies with land trusts willing to take easements on contaminated land. Oneally is Kat West, a former EPA lawyer turned consultant who has called herselfthe “EPA whisperer.”
West was a featured speaker at the January 2020webinar. She contacted EPA regulators that month via email, saying she hadspoken with NALT – the land trust that holds the easement on Boeing’s SantaSusana property – about doing more work on contaminated sites. NALT was lookingfor new partners, she said.
“Steve Carter is the President and said we can sendpeople directly to him,” West wrote.
West arranged a call with Carter and the EPA’s Denman.Soon, Denman provided Carter a new opportunity. In a February 2020 email,Denman introduced the NALT leader to a cleanup specialist from themultinational chemical company BASF to discuss a conservation easement oncontaminated BASF land. The EPA told Reuters the conversation was meant toexplore placing a conservation easement on the land to protect a bird habitatthat had been created during a cleanup nine years earlier.
The EPA said the conservation idea never came tofruition. A BASF spokesperson said he was unaware of any ongoing discussionswith NALT. West declined to comment.
Asked about the agency’s promotion of conservationeasements, the EPA described the deals as tools to ensure the future safety ofa site, not influencers of its cleanup decisions. The EPA said it encouragesadding easements after a cleanup method is chosen, not before.
AN OPAQUE SYSTEM
Conservation easements gained prominence after the USCongress in 1980 created permanent tax breaks for them, to preserve “naturalresources and cultural heritage.”
It is impossible to know how many companies haveplaced conservation easements on contaminated land. Also unknowable is whethercompanies have sought tax breaks for such easements in the name of landconservation. That’s because neither corporations nor nonprofits are requiredto disclose detailed information about the easements. The EPA and otherregulators say they don’t keep count or any central record of them. Taxdeductions and land appraisals are private, and the United States keeps nocomprehensive records of property conservation.
Reuters identified most of the 40 easements oncontaminated land by searching for mentions in environmental regulatorydocuments and by reviewing land records in hundreds of US counties, where theeasements are recorded along with property deeds. Beyond Boeing, majormultinationals that have granted easements on polluted land directly or viasubsidiaries include oil companies Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil and Citgo Petroleum,chemicals giant DuPont, aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin and drug makerAstraZeneca.
Boeing and Chevron were among a handful of companiesthat said they did not seek tax deductions for their conservation easements.Citgo Petroleum confirmed it took a tax deduction but declined to disclose theamount. The others either declined to comment, didn’t respond to inquiries orsaid they didn’t know if they took a deduction. Reuters found 13 companies witheasement contracts that refer to the section of the Internal Revenue Servicecode that allows for conservation-easement tax deductions, leaving the dooropen to claim them.
Even without claiming tax breaks, companies canrealize significant financial savings by leveraging the easements in cleanupnegotiations with regulators.
Companies save money because in choosing a cleanupplan, regulators consider how people might use the property in the future andwhat health risks the contaminants pose. The most expensive cleanups restoreproperty to a pristine condition or make it safe enough for people to livethere, drink the groundwater and eat food grown in home gardens. Less cleanupis required if the land is to be used for hiking or other recreation. Even lessis necessary if a conservation easement allows little to no use of theproperty.
The savings can easily total tens of millions ofdollars, said engineer Kuipers, who has consulted on dozens of cleanups andtestified in court cases as an expert on cost estimates. For the largest andmost contaminated sites, like Boeing’s, he said, companies could save hundredsof millions of dollars.
EPA records show Chevron saved an estimated $45million when the EPA approved a less costly cleanup for a Questa, New Mexico,site where Chevron once mined molybdenum, a metal used mainly in theconstruction and energy sectors. The agency cited a 2009 conservation easementas a reason to allow the company to make part of the site clean enough forindustrial use rather than requiring it to make the land safe for housing.
The choice left 25 times more cancer-causingpolychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the ground than the most stringent cleanupwould have allowed, EPA records show. The records also show that molybdenum,which had been found at levels 75 times higher than is safe for housing, wasnot required to be cleaned up at all in that section. Chevron provides bottledwater to employees of a local fishery because the metal – harmful to people andwildlife in high doses – has been found in tap water there, according to a 2018state and federal report about the site. A fishery employee confirmed that thecompany is still providing water today.
In an emailed response to questions, Chevron said theconservation easement supports the cleanup goals for the property. It said thatthe land is too steep for home construction and that the company is doingeverything the EPA requires in its cleanup.
Boeing declined to answer questions about how much itstands to save if California allows it to scale back the cleanup at SantaSusana. State regulators said they have not yet estimated the costs of thevarious scenarios. “Based on similar cleanups, we expect the costs of cleaningup the Boeing areas of responsibility to be in the hundreds of millions ofdollars,” the regulators said.
A Reuters analysis of the state’s various cleanupstandards shows Boeing’s cleanup could allow some chemicals to remain at levelstens, hundreds, and even thousands of times higher than previously promised.
Officials from the DTSC objected to the news agency’sfocus on the amount of pollution the cleanup would leave behind. What matters,they said, are the health standards driving the cleanup requirements. Thosestandards focus on minimizing the risk of cancer or other health issues.
State officials said they still intend to requireBoeing to make the land safe enough to live on, even though the law requiresthem to consider other scenarios, some of which require less cleanup.
“DTSC has fought fervently for a clear path towardthis high standard and will continue to do so until the cleanup is complete,”they said in an emailed response.
Yet at Boeing’s behest, the state has changed the wayit calculates safety standards at Santa Susana.
A Boeing contractor urged DTSC officials to reexaminethe formula that determines which parts of Santa Susana need to be cleaned up,state emails show. DTSC officials said they agreed because their previouscalculations did not reflect the “best science.” Under the state’s revisedformula, even the strictest cleanup DTSC is considering – one that allows homeson the property – would leave far more pollution behind.
Corporations and their partners who support the use ofconservation easements say that even if some contaminants remain, the open landstill provides viable wildlife habitat and green space for people to enjoy. Ifthe land were fully cleaned up, some argue, those benefits would be lostbecause companies would sell the land to developers to recoup some of theircleanup costs.
If remaining contamination is properly managed,cleanup specialists said, sites can be used safely as parks, soccer fields,parking lots and more. Easements and other land-use restrictions can helpconserve land worth preserving and protect people from the hazards that remain.
Some environmental scientists say the benefits towildlife and the environment are often overstated.
Take Santa Susana. Boeing has said that the landpreservation plan has “secured Santa Susana’s bright future as open spacehabitat.” The site is home to endangered plants and more than 150 types ofanimals.
Some of the cleanup options the state is consideringwould leave wildlife vulnerable to cancers and reproductive issues for decades,if not centuries, to come, said Frank von Hippel, a professor of environmentalhealth sciences at the University of Arizona who reviewed the primary SantaSusana cleanup scenarios. Studies have linked many of the site’s contaminantsto animal tumours, cancers, and reproductive and immune dysfunction.
“If the property is not safe for people, then itcertainly is not safe for much of the wildlife,” von Hippel said.
State regulators said they would use Boeing’secological risk assessments in evaluating the impacts on wildlife.
“The assertion that the cleanup will ‘leave wildlifevulnerable’ is incorrect,” the regulators said in their response.
SHORT MEMORIES
The use of conservation easements as protection forpeople isn’t foolproof, either. The limits recorded in conservation easements,deed restrictions and other controls linked to property records can get lostwith the passage of time. And history shows that can have devastating healthconsequences.
It was this very kind of public health disaster thatspurred Congress to create the Superfund program in 1980 to require cleanup ofthe nation’s most polluted lands. Congress was responding to a national outcryover children and adults sickened by pollution in the Love Canal neighbourhoodof Niagara Falls, New York.
The owner of a former chemical plant had sold to theNiagara Falls Board of Education – for a cost of $1 – land that the company hadused as a dumping ground for more than 21,000 tons of toxic waste. Attached tothe 1953 sale documents – and publicly filed at the Niagara County clerk’soffice – was a warning that the land contained dangerous chemicals and that thebuyers assumed all liability, including risk of death. Though different from aconservation easement, the notice had the same intent: to warn people about theproperty’s limitations.
Just a year later, the Board of Education, needingclassrooms for a growing community, built an elementary school on the property.For more than 20 years, children splashed in contaminated puddles and playedover leaking waste drums buried just beneath the surface. Several childrenrequired medical treatment for chemical burns on their faces.
After chemicals seeped into neighbouring homes, thestate declared a public health emergency in 1978. Pregnant women and childrenunder age 2 were told to evacuate. The school was closed, at least 80 chemicalswere identified at the site, and residents of the Love Canal neighbourhood wereinstructed to stay out of their basements. More than 700 homes would eventuallybe razed.
Reuters found other examples of failed protections.
They included an abandoned battery recycling plant inHamburg, Pennsylvania, where the EPA found chickens and cows grazing oncontaminated land and drinking lead-contaminated water in 2012 in violation ofa conservation easement. Lead contamination can transfer from cows and chickensto people who consume their dairy products. Reuters was unable to determinewhether that occurred here.
In Newark, New Jersey, Ronson Metals Corp closed adecades-old factory that had made cigarette lighters. The company, with statepermission, left hazardous chemicals – including trichloroethylene, which cancause neurological damage and has been linked to cancer – in the soil, coveringthe site with clay and crushed stone. It filed a deed restriction in 2002,limiting the land’s use to non-residential purposes such as parking. Despitethis, developers built 19 homes and five businesses on the land in the 2000s.After the state learned of the situation in 2012, it installed pumps to venttoxic fumes from residents’ basements.
Conservation easements, in theory, carry moreprotection than the simple notice filed in the case of Love Canal. They requiresome entity – such as a government agency or a land trust – to acceptresponsibility for enforcement.
The Land Trust Alliance, the primary association ofland trusts, publishes best practices for land trusts overseeing conservationeasements. They call for visiting the land at least once every five years. Inintervening years, annual checks can be done from the air. In the event a landtrust disbands, it should take "reasonable steps” to transfer conservationeasements to other stewards.
NALT, the land trust that accepted Boeing’scontroversial easement, left the voluntary alliance because it disagreed with a2019 policy change requiring member land trusts to review donors’ taxappraisals, said Carter, NALT’s president. NALT believed that policy conflictedwith IRS guidance, he said.
NALT’s holdings of more than 500 easements includeothers that have stirred controversy, including one on property owned by formerPresident Donald Trump. That property is the subject of a tax fraudinvestigation by the New York attorney general. Trump denies wrongdoing andcalls the probe a politically motivated witch hunt.
Since 2006, at least nine IRS disputes over NALTeasements have ended up in U.S. Tax Court. The cases include some on golfcourses with conditions that the IRS says run counter to conservation, such asstrong chemicals used to maintain the greens and a border collie trained tochase away wildlife. The IRS also opened an audit of an investment group’s 2018tax return that included a $220 million deduction facilitated by NALT. Thededuction relied on a practice lawmakers have labeled an “abusive tax shelter”that uses overinflated land valuations. Asked about the status of the case, theIRS said it could not comment on “pending litigation.” NALT declined tocomment.
Carter said the trust does not shy away from “messy”projects that fit its conservation mission.
NALT and Boeing declined to disclose the full terms oftheir deal. Carter said Boeing paid NALT a “pretty hefty” sum to monitor theSanta Susana site in perpetuity. Neither he nor Boeing would reveal the amount.
Asked what the monitoring would entail, Carter saidNALT intends to visit the property at least once a year and will use drones andsatellite imagery to help enforce the easement. Carter emphasized that NALT isnot responsible for monitoring any remaining pollution and assumed no liabilityfor the contamination.
Since granting the easement to NALT, Boeing has beenpromoting the deal on its website and in company reports as an example of itscommitment to environmental stewardship.
In 2021, at a ceremony sponsored by Boeing, theWildlife Habitat Council gave the company an award for its efforts to preservethe Santa Susana site. The nonprofit council, created by industry to promotecorporate conservation, also listed Boeing as the sponsor of a 2017 white paperon corporate conservation, in which the company’s director of environment,health and safety wrote: “In our pursuit of global environmental leadership, wechampion the value of going above and beyond compliance. Our robust remediationand restoration program exemplifies this approach. Put quite simply, our goalis to leave places better than we found them.”
Margaret O'Gorman, president of the Wildlife HabitatCouncil, declined to comment on the dispute over the Santa Susana cleanup, butcalled the site “an incredible asset for nature as one of the last open spacesin the Simi Valley.” A spokesman for the council said its awards are based onscores determined by third-party reviewers.
Melissa Bumstead has been speaking out against suchclaims since learning about the Santa Susana pollution seven years ago.
The mother of two says she still regrets moving herfamily in 2012 to West Hills, less than five miles southeast of the Boeingsite. Two years after they settled there, her daughter, Grace, was diagnosedwith a rare form of leukemia at age 4.
Grace has spent much of her childhood in hospitals.With a weakened immune system, playgrounds, dance classes and even eating freshstrawberries proved too dangerous for her to enjoy. Two girls she befriended intreatment have since died.
After a relapse and bone marrow transplant in 2017,Grace, now 12, is in remission but must take growth hormone shots daily untilshe’s 16 to counter side effects of treatments she’s endured.
“I struggle with this now even though I know it’s notmy fault,” Bumstead said. Grace’s cancer is considered “one in a million,” butthere has been at least one other child diagnosed with the same rare cancerless than five miles from Santa Susana since Grace got sick, Bumstead said.
In 2005, Boeing paid $30 million to settle neighbours’claims that contamination from Santa Susana caused cancers and other illnesses,according to a plaintiff in the case. Boeing declined to comment on thesettlement.
The 1959 nuclear reactor accident at the site may havecaused hundreds, if not thousands, of cancer cases in neighbouring communities,an advisory panel of scientists and other stakeholders concluded in a 2006government-commissioned report.
A separate 2007 government-funded study found the areahad an unusually high rate of thyroid cancers, and noted evidence thatthyroid-disrupting contaminants from the lab had leaked into off-sitegroundwater. The scientists said there were too few cases to draw anyconclusions about childhood cancers.
No government-sponsored research has been done since2007, but activists say they have documented at least 81 children with cancerwithin 20 miles of the Boeing site. The cases include leukemia,rhabdomyosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma and aggressive and fatal brain cancers.
In response to questions, Boeing sent Reuters links tostudies, reports, memos and a professor's slideshow that had mixed conclusions.Some did not find unusual cancer rates, while others found elevated rates onlyin some types of cancers.
Bumstead, who founded Parents Against Santa SusanaField Lab in 2017, said she sees Boeing’s conservation easement as the latestin a long line of greenwashing tactics to avoid cleanup. Though none of thecleanup scenarios the state is considering would require a complete cleanup ofthe site, her grassroots group is determined to keep pressing for that outcome.
Jen Connell joined Bumstead’s efforts and begantracking brain cancers in the area after her husband, Mike, was diagnosed inSeptember 2020 at age 48 with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancerlinked to radiation exposure. Activists have documented at least 20 cases ofthe cancer within 20 miles of the former field lab. Half were diagnosed afterthe 2018 Woolsey fire that started at Santa Susana. Reuters reviewedfundraising posts, statements from relatives, and obituaries for some of thecases.
The couple was married for 20 years with two teenagesons. Mike lived all but two years of his life less than five miles downhillfrom the Santa Susana Field Lab. The other two were spent living near anothertoxic waste site.
Mike believed the 2018 wildfire stirred up radiationthat caused his cancer. In his last Facebook post, five months before hisdeath, he reflected on living in the shadow of Santa Susana and recalledplaying near the field lab as a kid.
“We used to hear the rocket test motors daily,” hesaid. “Those Rocketdyne hills have always been a hot spot over the years andnow … the 2018 fires have spread all this existing mess across Simi Valley.”
He passed away in his wife’s arms on April 6th, after19 months and three surgeries fighting cancer.