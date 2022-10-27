Ugandan activist urges COP27 to deliver 'real money' for climate victims

"It helped me reach a much bigger audience from that moment because when I spoke, I didn't speak by myself," Nakate said. "There were more people that came in support, more people who were saying the same thing and asking the same question."

The incident, which received global media coverage, "reframed my thoughts about race, gender, equity, and climate justice", Nakate wrote in her 2021 book "A Bigger Picture".

The book recounts Nakate's journey - including her efforts to raise money for solar panels and clean cooking stoves in Ugandan schools - and tells the stories of other young activists working to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change on Africa and its people, from Uganda to Kenya and Nigeria.

'LOSS AND DAMAGE'

At last year's COP26 UN climate summit, Nakate spoke tirelessly about the trail of "loss and damage" climate change is wreaking across Africa, and joined developing countries and aid groups in calling for funding to help vulnerable communities deal with the growing costs they face.

"Loss and damage" has risen up the political agenda as the toll of rising seas and climate change-fuelled disasters - from floods to storms and droughts - soars globally, causing hunger, migration and, in some cases, even vanishing land and culture.

Nakate said she will raise the issue again at COP27 in Egypt next month, where she and other activists want agreement on setting up a finance "facility" to help pay for loss and damage from more extreme weather and higher seas.

"We have had enough words spoken, we have held enough meetings when it comes to loss and damage for decades - so what I want from COP27 is action," Nakate said.