Taylor Swift announces first US stadium tour in five years

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Oct 21, and by Tuesday its soaring popularity had made her the first artist to claim all 10 spots on the Billboard 100 in the song chart's 64-year history.

Her 2023 tour will feature the new album as well as being a retrospective of her prolific and storied career. In an Instagram post, Swift said the tour - dubbed "The Eras Tour" - would be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)".

The US concert dates span from March to August 2023, and the shows will take place in stadiums in or near major cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," Swift wrote.