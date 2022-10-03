Kim Kardashian settles SEC crypto charge, to pay $1.26m

Kardashian, a reality television star and influencer, failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax, on her Instagram account, the SEC said in a statement.

Under US law, people who tout a certain stock or crypto security need to disclose not only that they are getting paid, but also the amount, the source and the nature of those payments, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

"This was really to protect the investing public - when somebody is touting that stock and whether that's a celebrity or an influencer or the like, and that's at the core of what this is about," Gensler said in an interview with CNBC.