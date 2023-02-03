From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music

After seeing a creator's dance video, "they go to replicate it just for fun," Miguest said. "They become part of the machine that's moving that song."

The ability to create videos on TikTok helps forge a connection with fans, said Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok, just as “people used to obsess about mixed tapes back in the day, or the perfect playlist.”

"Now, people will spend hours making the perfect video with the perfect song” on TikTok, he said.

Songs such as Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “drivers license” and 2019’s “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X were among the first Grammy nominees to build buzz on TikTok.

On this year’s list, best new artist nominee Omar Apollo saw his song “Evergreen” trend on TikTok as did R&B artist Steve Lacy with “Bad Habit,” which helped him land four nominations.

For Gayle, the momentum "abcdefu" received on the app carried over to Spotify, which logged nearly 903.6 million streams of the song.

"I think everyone's hope is that their song or new single will go viral on TikTok," said Stephanie Smith, head of IQ Talent Strategy, the data, research and digital strategy division at United Talent Agency.

While TikTok can help a little-known artist break out, even major stars like Lizzo benefit. Her Grammy-nominated song, “About Damn Time,” was used in more than 4.1 million user-created videos, according to TikTok.

When an established artist debuts new music, “the fans will find that, but TikTok definitely amplifies that,” said Obermann. “We just help the audience connect with the song or album faster, or bigger.”

Some artists, however, have complained about pressure to create their own TikTok videos to promote their music.

“I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can't release (a new song) unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” Halsey said last year – in a video posted on TikTok.

Plus, some politicians in Washington want to ban TikTok in the United States because they worry about the role of its Chinese owner, ByteDance. The company has said the personal data of US citizens is protected and that China’s Communist Party cannot manipulate content on TikTok.

Miguest said the music industry will adapt if the United States blocks TikTok.

"There's always going to be some ways to push music," Miguest said. "If TikTok breaks down, it's going to open the door for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts to fill that vacuum."