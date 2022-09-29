Sterling slips as dollar regains footing

Sterling fell on Thursday and the US dollar was clawing back a recent dip as relief at the Bank of England's intervention in bond markets faded in the face of nagging doubts about Britain's economic management and the outlook for global growth.

The British currency jumped the most since mid-June on Wednesday after the BoE announced an emergency bond-buying plan to shore up a gilt market that had been in freefall with the pound.

But sterling GBP=D3 was 0.8% lower at $1.0798 by mid-session in Asia and the euro EUR=EBS weakened 0.6% to $0.9679, as the US dollar regained its footing.

"The BoE's bond purchases may temper the UK government's borrowing costs but have not resolved the tensions between fiscal loosening and monetary tightening," Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

"Concerns about the UK's fiscal plan and its broader economy suggest sterling will likely stay offered against the dollar and other major currencies in the near term."