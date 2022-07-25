July 25 2022

    বাংলা

    Ukraine hopes first grain shipment under UN-brokered deal will be this week

    The UN-brokered deal aims at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2022, 12:26 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 12:27 AM

    Ukraine said on Monday it hoped a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would start being implemented this week.

    Senior government officials told a news conference they hoped the first grain shipment under the deal would be from the port of Chornomorsk this week, and that shipments could be made from all ports included under the deal within two weeks.

    Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said there were no limits on how much grain could be exported under the agreement reached on Friday, which also allows got the export and import of fertiliser.

    "We believe that over the next 24 hours we will be ready to work to resume exports from our ports. We are talking about the port of Chornomorsk, it will be the first, then there will be Odesa, then the port of Pivdeny," said deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vasyukov.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh interbank exchange rate of US dollar hits record Tk 94.7
    Interbank dollar exchange rate hits record Tk 94.7
    Bangladesh Bank sells $132 million to the banks at Tk 94.7 each, up by Tk 0.25 from a day before
    Hasina orders more cost-cutting measures as the dollar crisis lingers on
    Hasina orders more spending cuts
    For government purchases, she says only the urgently needed goods will be bought now
    Strong dollar: 10 reasons why it matters to you
    Strong dollar: 10 reasons why it matters to you
    A strong dollar is good news for people in poorer countries such as Mexico and Guatemala who depend on money sent by relatives
    Bangladesh's money changers turn away customers as dollar supply remains limited
    Money changers turn away customers as dollar supply remains limited
    The supply of dollars usually sees a boost as Hajj pilgrims return, but the market has seen few injections this year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher