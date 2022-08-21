    বাংলা

    Iraq's foreign currency reserves above $80 billion, central bank official says

    The country expects to hit $90 billion by the end of the year

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2022, 10:22 AM
    Iraq's foreign currency reserves are now above $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, state news agency INA cited the deputy governor of the central bank, Ammar Khalaf, as saying on Sunday.

    The central bank's gold reserves have climbed 30 tonnes to stand at more than 131 tonnes now, Khalaf said.

    The country's foreign currency reserves had dropped to an "alarming" level in 2020, he said, when the COVID pandemic had caused oil prices to collapse. Iraq is a major crude oil exporter.

