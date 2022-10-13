BB instructs banks to tighten monitoring of cryptocurrency transactions

Bangladesh Bank has once again directed authorities to monitor cryptocurrency transactions after finding that people are still using bank accounts for the buying and selling of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

The central bank issued a circular on the matter and sent it out to the managing directors of all banks on Wednesday.

The national bank had recently noticed that different foreign Virtual Asset Service Providers or VASPs are carrying out “transactions, buying and selling, re-selling, p2p/exchange/relocate/trade activities” of virtual currencies using customer accounts of scheduled banks through their websites and apps, the circular read.