Bangladesh braces for cost-of-living crisis as bus fares run out of control on record fuel price surge

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority raised bus fares by as much as 22 percent on Saturday, and troubled citizens fear this is just the beginning of the fast-worsening cost-of-living crunch after a record hike in fuel oil prices pile pressure on households.

Fuel price surge by as much as 51.68 percent will ultimately lead to higher cost of living as goods production and transport costs will shoot up now when people are grappling with the pain of rocketing inflation.

Johir Uddin, a resident of South Pirerbagh in Dhaka’s Mirpur who runs a small store, took up another job at an insurance company to pay for his family of four after the cost of living started to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine war.