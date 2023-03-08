    বাংলা

    IMF to temporarily raise borrowing limits to aid vulnerable countries

    These changes will provide member countries that face 'increased financing pressures and vulnerabilities', access to more financial support

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 05:01 AM

    The International Monetary Fund says its executive board has agreed to temporarily increase the limits on member countries' annual and cumulative access to IMF loan resources to help them cope with a particularly challenging and uncertain environment.

    In an announcement late on Monday, the Fund said its cumulative lending limits were increased to 600% of a country's quota, or shareholding in the fund, from a previous limit of 435%. The 12-month borrowing limit was raised to 200% of quota from 145%.

    These changes will provide member countries - "particularly emerging markets and developing economies — that face increased financing pressures and vulnerabilities" access to more IMF financial support, the IMF said in a statement.

    The Fund, which has about $1 trillion in total lending resources, said the executive board also discussed possible changes in access limits under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, its concessional lending arm for low-income countries.

    The IMF added it would review PRGT access limits once sufficient additional resources had been pledged to the fund by wealthier member countries. Those limits were last raised by 45% in 2021.

    RELATED STORIES
    People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, March 19, 2021.
    US yield curve reaches deepest inversion since 1981: What is it telling us?
    The US central bank has hiked interest rates aggressively over the last year to fight inflation that hovered around 40-year highs and bring it down to its 2% target rate
    A US Dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.
    Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate
    The Fed had slowed the pace of its tightening to 25 basis points at its last two meetings, following larger hikes last year
    The International Monetary Fund headquarters building is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 21, 2017.
    Sri Lanka in talks to extend $1bn Indian credit line
    The credit line is due to expire on March 17 with Sri Lanka having used only about two-thirds of it
    A mini tractor grabber collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia, Jan 31, 2020
    Asian palm oil buyers seek stable export policies from producers
    A body of palm oil buyers, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, wants stable export policies after changes last year caused volatility

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher