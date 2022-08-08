NBR seals deals with DPDC, DESCO, BRTA to trace landlords, car owners

The National Board of Revenue, or NBR, has struck three agreements to trace errant landlords and car owners as part of efforts to widen the tax net.

The deals on Application Programming Interface or API were signed with Dhaka Power Distribution Company or DPDC, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited or DESCO, and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA, said Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, the chairman of NBR.

Muneem said house owners often hide their identity if they see taxmen looking for them. “We can’t do anything with no evidence to show for it.”

“So we entered API contracts with the DPDC and DESCO to identify the owner of the electricity meters, thus the house owners.”

Muneem said the API contract with BRTA was to exchange information to identify car owners to facilitate tax collection.

In a bid to attract investment in the country, expatriate Bangladeshis have been given the opportunity to include their overseas money and assets in the income tax return without question by paying a 7.15 percent tax, Muneem said.