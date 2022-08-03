Finance Minister Kamal blames money laundering for record trade deficit

“Or else why will exports not surpass imports? We bring in raw materials, process them and then send them abroad. If the processing cost is added to the raw materials for exporting, it can’t be less than import expenditure,” the minister explained.

“That’s why we think that imports and exports are not being evaluated correctly. So we’ve taken the responsibility [to fix this]. We’ve instructed different regulators and they are taking action so that imports and exports are done honestly and responsibly.”

Kamal asked everyone to import and export goods with “genuine intentions” and to ensure the correct pricing and amount of products to mitigate the growing trade deficit.

Superficial costs and amount of goods can only mean that the goal is to launder money out of the country, he added. “We must stop this. Everyone has to get involved with the government [to do that].”

Kamal brought up expatriates relying on Hundi, or illegal channels of money transfer, for remittances despite government incentives to send money through proper channels.