Germany's Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages

The German government last month agreed plans to reform immigration law, as Berlin seeks to open up Germany's job market to much-needed workers from outside the European Union.

Scholz said this meant the government might not have to substantially raise pension contributions before the end of its mandate in 2025.

The government also wanted to see a rise in the share of women in the workforce, he said in an interview published by the Funke media group. At the moment, 72.1% of women are engaged in the workforce in Germany, compared to 85.3% in Sweden.