Petition filed with High Court to block hike in fuel prices

A lawyer has filed a petition with the High Court demanding that it block the government’s recent decision to hike the price of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane.
The petition, filed by Supreme Court Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand, asks the High Court for a rule asking why the notice should not be declared outside the legal authority of the government and why it should not be withdrawn.
The petition calls for a response from the secretary for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, its deputy secretary, and the chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.
The writ says that the price of fuel oil was raised illegally and without justifiable cause. The sharp price hike will destabilise the daily lives of peoples and families, it said.
“We filed the petition with the court today,” Akhand said. “The High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo may hold a hearing on it next Sunday.”
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a notice on Friday, Aug 5 raising fuel oil prices nationwide without prior warning.
The prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre. Petrol prices were fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump, while octane prices rose 51.68 percent to Tk 135.