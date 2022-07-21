Ukraine pushes for debt freeze to dodge hard default

Creditors have until Aug 9 to vote on theproposal. Ukraine has called its plan a liability management exercise,indicating Kyiv's efforts to spare bondholders a writedown on the bonds.
Official creditors have already said theywould suspend payments owed to them and urged bondholders to accept thecountry's request for the freeze.
The group, including Canada, France, Germany,Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, said they would provide acoordinated suspension of debt servicing from Aug 1 to the end of 2023 andpotentially for an additional year.
HOW MUCH DEBT DOES UKRAINE HAVE?
At the end of 2020, Ukraine had $130 billionin external debt outstanding, according to World Bank data.
Ukraine has earmarked nearly $20 billion ininternational bonds to be subject to the debt freeze - elevendollar-denominated securities and two euro-denominated ones - maturing 2022 to2030. Ukraine also has a warrant linked to GDP growth in the mix for anoverhaul. This was created during its 2015 debt restructuring as a sweetener tocreditors.
WHO ARE ITS EUROBOND CREDITORS?
Ukraine's sovereign bonds are held by majorfund managers.
Filings gathered by EMAXX show that theworld's largest asset manager BlackRock held $1.2 billion across various fundsin the United States and the UK while Alliance Bernstein has exposure of $580million with Eaton Vance and PIMCO each holding over $300 million of the bonds.
BlackRock declined to comment. PIMCO, EatonVance and Alliance Bernstein did not immediately reply to a request forcomment.
WHAT IS THE STATE OF UKRAINE'S PUBLICFINANCES?
Ukraine's economy has taken a massive hit fromRussia's invasion on Feb. 24 with predictions for an economic contractionranging from 35-45% for 2022.
Ukraine has estimated a fiscal shortfall of $5billion - or 2.5% of pre-war GDP - a month, which economists calculate pushesits fiscal deficit to 25% of GDP, compared with just 3.5% before the conflict.
Since the start of the war and up until Jul12, Ukraine has received $12.7 billion in external funding from internationalfinance institutions as well as other governments, according to the financeministry. Kyiv also raised nearly the same amount through central bankfinancing and domestic government bond issuance, chiefly through sales of itsso-called "war bonds".
Rating agency Moody's calculated in a recentnote that tax revenue is down over a third since the start of the invasionwhile government expenditure has risen some 36% over the same period, chieflydue to a 319% jump in defence spending.
The recent opening of an account at theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) to channel donor resources for balance ofpayment and budget needs as well as SDR donations to the country had helpedease some of the strains.
WHAT CONSEQUENCES WILL A DEBT FREEZE HAVE?
A moratorium will instantly free up money forwar expenditures. The finance ministry said it will help "mitigate thecurrent $5 billion monthly fiscal gap," as the country won't have to tapits international reserves to pay hard currency bond maturities in a pressingfinancial situation.
"Most people have been expecting Ukraineto default since the invasion, so crystallising that in terms of a standstillmakes sense," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at London-basedTellimer.
Ukraine's proposal is a suspension of debtservicing but the question remains about how Kyiv will pay back those sovereignnotes further down the line. A debt restructuring might be the next phase.
The government and overseas creditors wouldnegotiate and eventually agree on new conditions for the bonds, which couldinclude maturity extensions, haircuts or a combination of both.
"This won't be a permanent scar forUkraine in order to regain market access," Culverhouse added."Everyone can accept this is a consequence of Russia's aggression, andcreditors will be prepared to look at Ukraine more favourably."
Ukraine last restructured its sovereign bondsin 2015.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?
Bondholders have received a formal consentsolicitation - an offer from the issuer to change some of the terms of thebonds' contracts.
Ukraine's finance ministry held a conferencecall with creditors to explain details of the proposal and wider points onWednesday.
Creditors have until Aug 9 to vote on theproposal, with results due to be published the day after.
There is some precedence for what is happeningon the sovereign side. Last week, Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogazrequested a two-year debt payment freeze from its creditors.
That proposal raised some hackles withcreditors who felt the timeframe of the freeze was too long.
"Why two years? It's not clear, but itdoesn't seem the war is going to end soon, and it is very hard to do a debtsustainability analysis in this situation," said one creditor, who askednot to be named as the talks are private.
"It is not clear if this (sovereign)proposal is going to be widely accepted by creditors, there might be some pushback from creditors to cut down the payment freeze."