India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback

Worries are also rising that the rules will throttle plans of bigger players Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart to expand their popular buy-now-pay-later schemes that have tapped millions of users, three industry sources said.

That's because currently Amazon and Flipkart facilitate loans for their shoppers. The bank pays the online merchant, while the borrower later makes loan payments to the lender. The new RBI rules, sources say, could impact this route if online merchants can't receive payments directly.

"It is likely that seamlessness of availing credit by the customer will be severely impacted," the Internet and Mobile Association of India, a top industry group representing Amazon and Flipkart, said in a draft internal lobbying document crafted in collaboration with consulting group PwC.

The group plans to push the RBI to carve out direct merchant payments as an exception under the new rules.

Flipkart has been bullish on the buy-now-pay-later business, saying in May it doubled its user base for the service to more than 6 million in seven months.

Sources said that two other groups representing payment firms and digital lenders also plan to lobby RBI to reconsider some provisions.

Slice said in a statement it was committed to comply with Indian regulations, which it said were a recognition of the rapidly growing industry. It did not comment on the business challenges.

The RBI, IAMAI and PwC, and none of the other companies responded to queries.

PROTECTING CONSUMERS

Among other new rules, the RBI has said fin-tech firms should recover charges of facilitating a digital loan from their banking partners, not the borrowers. And the firms must also appoint nodal officers and have better checks on user data.

Rahul Sasi, a cybersecurity expert who was on an RBI panel that helped draft the new regulations, said that while some disruption due to the new rules is inevitable, the ultimate aim is to protect consumers.

"The idea has been to always let the businesses run, it was not about killing the fin-techs," he said.

Nevertheless, fin-tech firms are worried, and fear more regulations are on the way. Swapnil Bhaskar, head of strategy at Indian digital banking solutions provider "Niyo", said the rules could lead to industry consolidation and slow down an industry that has grown at a rapid pace.

The disruptions have disappointed some users.