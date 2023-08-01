Kremlin says BRICS is growing in stature, hints at disagreements over expansion plans

'NUANCES'

Under Western sanctions because of the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation, Russia has boosted economic, military and other ties with China, India and various African and Latin American states to try to stave off what it calls Western attempts to isolate it.

Peskov said there what he called "nuances" within the current five-nation group about expanding its membership.

"All these nuances will of course be discussed during the upcoming summit...and the heads of state will speak about their position," he said.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira struck the most cautious note on the idea of admitting new members during a news conference in June after the minister's meeting.

He spoke of the need to "take care of" what he called "a brand and an asset" which he said was responsible for 31.5% of the world's gross domestic product and 40% of its population and said discussions about its expansion were "a work in progress".

Lavrov will represent Russia at the Johannesburg summit, President Vladimir Putin will dial in by video call.

Putin decided not to attend in person due to a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes by Russia in Ukraine, something Moscow rejects and denies. South Africa is an ICC member.