Washington creeps toward a debt catastrophe, again

IS THE DEBT CEILING GOOD FOR ANYTHING?

Few counties in the world have debt ceiling laws and Washington's periodic lifting of the borrowing limit merely allows it to pay for spending Congress has already authorised.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other policy experts have called on Washington to eliminate the limit, because it amounts to a bureaucratic stamp on decisions already made.

Some analysts have proposed that the Treasury can bypass the crisis by minting a multitrillion-dollar platinum coin and putting it in the government's account, an idea widely seen as an outlandish gimmick. Others argue the debt ceiling itself violates the US Constitution. But if the Biden administration invoked that argument, a legal challenge would follow.

The debt ceiling is supported by Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike and both have used it as leverage when their party doesn't control the White House. That makes it unlikely to be eliminated anytime soon.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WASHINGTON CAN NO LONGER BORROW MONEY?

Shockwaves would ripple through global financial markets as investors question the value of US bonds, which are seen as among the safest investments and serve as building blocks for the world's financial system.

The US economy would almost certainly fall into recession if the government was forced to miss payments on things like soldiers' salaries or Social Security benefits for the elderly. Economists expect that millions of Americans would lose their jobs. Investors are already worried and are demanding higher yields for some US debt securities that come due around the expected showdown.