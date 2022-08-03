IMF says ready to support Bangladesh, programme expected to start in coming months

The long-term challenge posed by climate change could threaten Bangladesh’s macroeconomic stability and the IMF’s new RST programme aims to provide “affordable”, long-term financing to help build resilience against such long-term risks, the IMF said.

It added Bangladesh sought the support In recognition of its climate-financing needs, and given the need to take precautionary steps to further cushion its economy from ongoing challenges.

Bangladesh's $416 billion economy is the first in Asia to put such a request forward to the Washington-based lender as it seeks to ramp up its attention on how to mitigate the impact of climate change, according to Reuters.

RST funds are capped at 150% of a country's quota or, in Bangladesh's case, the maximum of $1 billion.

The IMF expects to begin lending from the RST in October. Low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries can apply to get the financing, which has channeled special drawing rights from countries with strong external positions, according to the fund's website.

The loans will have a 20-year maturity and a 10-1/2-year grace period.