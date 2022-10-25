Nepal pledges to supply up to 50 MW of power to Bangladesh

The envoy highlighted the cooperation between the countries in higher education, with many Nepalese students pursuing their education in Bangladesh. He also sought Hasina’s approval to use a northern land port in Banglabandha for exporting goods.

“Nepal’s assistance to Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War is significant to us. Besides aid, Nepal provided the freedom fighters with weapons and ammunition,” Hasina said.

She stressed the need to expand connectivity between the countries in the region while promising to strengthen cooperation in the trade sector.