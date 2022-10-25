Nepal pledges to supply up to 50 MW of power to Bangladesh

Nepal has pledged to supply around 40-50 megawatts of power to Bangladesh.
The Himalayan nation will increase power exports in the future, Ghanshyam Bhandari, the newly appointed Nepalese ambassador to Bangladesh, told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting at her official residence on Tuesday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
“Nepal has a warm relationship with Bangladesh and it has been developing another mega project in the country’s power sector. The Nepalese government will allow more power to be exported to Bangladesh after the project is implemented,” Karim said, citing Bhandari.
The envoy highlighted the cooperation between the countries in higher education, with many Nepalese students pursuing their education in Bangladesh. He also sought Hasina’s approval to use a northern land port in Banglabandha for exporting goods.
“Nepal’s assistance to Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War is significant to us. Besides aid, Nepal provided the freedom fighters with weapons and ammunition,” Hasina said.
She stressed the need to expand connectivity between the countries in the region while promising to strengthen cooperation in the trade sector.