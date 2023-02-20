Iran's currency falls to record low as sanctions to continue

Iran's troubled currency broke below the psychologically key level of 500,000 rial per US dollar on Monday, as market participants saw no end in sight to sanctions.

The Iranian rial plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the US dollar, according to Bonbast.com which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges.

Facing an inflation rate of about 50%, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been buying dollars, other hard currencies or gold, suggesting further headwinds for the rial.

The reimposition of US sanctions in 2018 by former President Donald J Trump have harmed Iran's economy by limiting Tehran's oil exports and access to foreign currency.