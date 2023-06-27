    বাংলা

    Japan to give Bangladesh $209m as first instalment of budget support

    This is the first instalment of the 44th Japanese Yen Loan Package

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 27 June 2023, 03:17 PM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 03:17 PM

    Bangladesh has signed a deal with Japan for $209 million first tranche of budget support pledged by the latter.

    Iwama Kiminori, the Japanese ambassador to Dhaka, and Sharifa Khan, the economic relations secretary, signed the exchange of notes of the 44th Official Development Assistance on Tuesday.

    Based on this agreement between the two counties, Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of the JICA Bangladesh Office, and Sharifa signed a relevant loan agreement.

    The first instalment of the 44th Japanese Yen Loan Package is 30 billion yen, the Japanese Embassy said in a statement.

    During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, her counterpart Fumio Kishida assured her to consider a new budget support loan, and based on this, the Japanese government quickly approved the loan in a cabinet meeting.

    Ambassador Iwama hoped that the ODA would help the government of Bangladesh overcome the current economic challenges and contribute to further strengthening the relations between the two countries, according to the statement.

    "The loan package includes the Development Policy Loan For Strengthening Public Financial Management,” Iwama said.

    The interest rate of this loan is 1.60 percent per annum. This loan has to be repaid in 20 years after the 10-year grace period.

