Japan to give Bangladesh $209m as first instalment of budget support

Bangladesh has signed a deal with Japan for $209 million first tranche of budget support pledged by the latter.

Iwama Kiminori, the Japanese ambassador to Dhaka, and Sharifa Khan, the economic relations secretary, signed the exchange of notes of the 44th Official Development Assistance on Tuesday.

Based on this agreement between the two counties, Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of the JICA Bangladesh Office, and Sharifa signed a relevant loan agreement.