China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy

China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is walking a tight rope in its efforts to revive growth. Offering too much of stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight as the Federal Reserve and other economies raise interest rates aggressively.

However, weak credit demand is forcing the PBOC's hand as it tries to keep China's economy on an even keel.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65% at the central bank's monthly fixing on Monday, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.30%.