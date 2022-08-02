Bangladesh Bank caps interests on non-resident foreign currency deposits

Bangladesh Bank has capped interest rates on Non-Resident Foreign Currency Deposit Accounts two weeks after removing the ceiling for banks to offer lucrative rates to expatriate Bangladeshis and foreigners.



In line with the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions-2018, banks are allowed to open interest-bearing NFCD accounts in the name of non-resident Bangladeshi nationals and persons of Bangladesh origin, including those having dual nationality and ordinarily residing abroad.



The Eurocurrency deposit rate, which usually remains between 1 percent and 1.5 percent, was applicable to these accounts.

After the removal of the cap on Jul 17, banks were able to raise fresh deposits under NFCD accounts without following the regulation on the interest rate.

This relaxation was also applicable to NFCD accounts of foreign nationals and companies registered or incorporated abroad, banks, financial institutions, institutional investors and fully foreign-owned industrial units in the Export Processing Zones, Economic Zones and High-Tech Parks.