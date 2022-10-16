IMF mission to arrive in Bangladesh soon to open talks on loans

The International Monetary Fund is set to open talks with Bangladesh on a lending programme as the country seeks to stabilise the economy in the face of global headwinds.

The South Asian country has asked for funds under a regular upper-credit tranche arrangement and from the Resilient and Sustainability Trust programme to stave off external shocks, according to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director of IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

"We are currently preparing for the first negotiation mission to Bangladesh, which will start next week. We are also using the current period of the authorities here [Washington] to already start discussing some of the issues that have come up," she said at a media briefing on Thursday.