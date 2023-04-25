India says risks weigh on FY24 growth forecast, but macros stable

There are risks to India achieving its real growth forecast of 6.5% for the financial year that started Apr 1, partly due to a rise in oil prices and troubles in the global financial markets, the government said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the Indian economy would grow 5.9% in the 2023-24 financial year, down 0.2% from its January estimate, as it warned that turmoil in the financial system will hurt global growth.