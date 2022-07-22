Bangladesh annual revenues cross Tk 3tn for first time, still miss target

AKM Nuruzzaman, head of the NBR’s research and statistics cell, made the revelation to bdnews24.com on Thursday, saying the board’s Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem is expected to release the data formally on Jul 28.

The figures may vary slightly as the revenues from some sectors were yet to be added to the total, Nuruzzaman said.

An official at the NBR’s research and statistics cell said the highest Tk 1.08 trillion was sourced from Value Added Tax or VAT in the fiscal year that ended on Jun 30 with an 11 percent year-on-year rise.

Income tax was the second highest source of revenues with Tk 1.02 trillion – a 21 percent rise from 2020-21 financial year.

From duty, the NBR’s collection rose by 16 percent to Tk 894.56 billion in 2021-22 from Tk 770 billion the previous fiscal year, a member of the customs cell said.