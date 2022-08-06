Moderately hawkish RBI to keep India rupee supported, analysts say

The Indian rupee is unlikely to fall significantly from current levels against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday opted for a 50 basis points rate hike, analysts said.

The RBI hiked the key interest rate by 0.50% to 5.40%, an outcome that less than half of the 63 economists polled by Reuters had predicted.

"Overall RBI turned out to be moderately more hawkish than expected. Scope for sharp depreciation in rupee now looks difficult," said Arnob Biswas, head of research at SMC Global Securities.

"The RBI's hawkish stance will help rupee, unless global headwinds again turn very adverse."