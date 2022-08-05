Bangladesh is likely to raise energy prices amid global shock

People in Bangladesh are likely to pay more for fuel oil, gas and power as Nasrul Hamid says the country needs to readjust the prices to a global hike.

The time has come to readjust the prices to a “reasonable” level, the state minister for power and energy told reporters in Dhaka on Friday.

With its foreign currency reserves dwindling, Bangladesh has stopped buying liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market due to a price hike.

The decision affected electricity generation as more than 50 percent of the country’s power plants are fuelled by gas. The government also suspended production at power plants run by costly diesel.