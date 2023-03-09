Biden budget aims to cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion

President Joe Biden's budget proposal on Thursday will aim to cut US deficits by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years, far more than the $2 trillion the administration previously targeted.

The Democratic president will propose raising taxes on companies and people earning over $400,000 a year in an effort to curb government red ink, while protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from cuts.

"It proposes tax reforms to ensure the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share while cutting wasteful spending on special interest interests, like Big Oil and Big Pharma," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.