Germany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia

Germany hopes Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will help ease its shift away from Russian gas imports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, a day after Canada played down the economic viability and speed of setting up new export terminals.

Scholz spoke just before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the second and last day of his official visit to Canada.

"As Germany is moving away from Russian energy at warp speed, Canada is our partner of choice," said Scholz at a German-Canadian economic conference in Toronto. "For now, this means increasing our LNG imports. We hope that Canadian LNG will play a major role in this."

Canada currently has no LNG terminals, though two are being built on the West Coast.

Canada is in the process of increasing its natural gas export capacity by up to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of the year as Europe tries to decrease its reliance on Russian supplies.