BB governor discusses $5.5bn bailout loans with IMF, World Bank in Washington

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder had quite a busy schedule over the weekend as he sat with top officials of both the International Monetary Fund, or the IMF, and World Bank, or the WB, in back-to-back meetings to discuss Dhaka’s request to get $5.5 billion in total in loans in the next three years.

The governor is currently in Washington, DC and had these meetings on the sidelines of the week-long annual joint summit of the two most influential global lenders. He is leading the Bangladesh delegation instead of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

While speaking to reporters after the meetings, Abdur Rouf said he met an IMF vice-president to discuss at length the country’s request to get $4.5 billion over the next three years.