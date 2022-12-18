Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall

"Alidoosti, who did not provide documents backing up some of her claims, was arrested hours ago by an order of the judicial authority," the official news agency IRNA quoted a judiciary statement as saying.

The statement said several celebrities had been summoned over "unsubstantiated comments about recent events, and publishing provocative material in support of earlier street riots", and that some were detained. It did not elaborate.

In 2020, Alidoosti received a five-month suspended sentence after she criticised on Twitter the morality police, which enforces hijab or Islamic dress code.

Alidoosti was the latest of dozens of artists, journalists and lawyers detained over the past three months for speaking out against a violent security crackdown on the protesters, some of whom have been released on bail.

Separately, Central Bank governor Ali Salehabadi acknowledged that "the events of the past two months" had contributed, along with U.S. sanctions, to a record fall of the Iranian currency, but suggested dollars could be injected into the market to shore up the troubled rial.

"To make adjustments in the (foreign exchange) market, we in the Central Bank will act both as a market-maker and as a hard currency policymaker," Salehabadi told state TV. "Whichever hard currency is more in demand, we will offer that in the market."

Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday as Iranians desperate to find safe havens for their savings have been trying to buy dollars, other hard currencies or gold.

The dollar sold for as much as 395,600 rials on the unofficial market, up from 386,800 on Friday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.