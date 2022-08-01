Bangladesh Bank revokes licences of three money exchange companies

“Many [money exchange] companies are doing business without renewing their licences. Authorities should take steps against them. These companies hike dollar prices at the first opportunity they get.”

While the Bangladesh Bank carried out the drive, open markets were selling each US dollar at Tk 107-Tk 108.5 on Monday as has been the case amid the supply crunch of the currency.

Bangladesh Bank officials split up into 10 teams to inspect 33 money exchange companies in Paltan, Motijheel, Banani and Dhanmondi for two days over the past week to get to the bottom of the issue.

The dollar exchange rate dropped below Tk 100 in mid-May after climbing to Tk 102, but it peaked to Tk 111 last week. Dollars are being sold at Tk 106-107 at the moment but the supply is still short of the demand.

Along with the open market, many banks have stopped selling dollars in cash. Only the influential are able to buy dollars at Tk 105-106 from these banks.