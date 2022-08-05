What is central bank independence?

Central bankers are tasked with preserving the value of a currency by keeping inflation in check. For this purpose, many of them are shielded from political pressure from governments.

Once a sacred cow in the Western World, this independence has been called into question more often in recent years as central banks stepped in to prop up governments when they were hit by the global financial crisis and then by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some questions and answers about a topic that is quickly spilling over from academia into the political domain and could have a profound impact on inflation in the next decades.