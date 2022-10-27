Bangladesh official sounds sanguine as IMF begins talks on loans from new programmes

The International Monetary Fund has begun formal discussions with Bangladesh on economic and financial reforms and policies, with an eye to a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility.
An IMF delegation sat with finance ministry officials in Dhaka on the first day of the talks on Wednesday on the government’s request for $4.5 billion in loans from the new IMF facilities.
“It was the first meeting with the IMF delegation. There’ll be more. We are hopeful about getting the loans,” said Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin.
The IMF team will discuss the debt request with the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.
Officials said the central bank will focus on reserve management and foreign exchange rates during the discussion. The IMF team will meet Bangladesh Bank officials for four days during their 15-day tour.
Central bank spokesman Abul Kalam Azad said Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will participate in the discussions.
Rouf had sat with top officials of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, DC last week to discuss Dhaka’s request to get $5.5 billion in total in loans over the next three years, as he sought to iron out the details on behalf of the government before official negotiations in Dhaka.
According to Dhaka’s proposed credit request schedule, Bangladesh has requested $1.5 billion annually over the next three fiscal years under the global lender’s new Resilience and Sustainability Facility.
The objective of the mission is to make progress towards a staff-level agreement on a prospective Extended Credit Facility or Extended Fund Facility programme, and access under the RSF in the coming months.
Reuters earlier reported Bangladesh will need a regular IMF-supported programme such as a stand-by agreement or an extended fund facility to be able to get this new type of financing. RSF funds are capped at 150 percent of a country's quota or, in Bangladesh's case, the maximum of $1 billion.
According to Rouf, Bangladesh can take up to $7 billion in loans in total from the IMF facilities.
He said Bangladesh sought loans for budget support to get the funds quickly because the IMF clears these funds at a time while funds for projects are cleared gradually. Rouf believes the loans from the IMF will help Bangladesh tackle the ongoing shortage of dollars.