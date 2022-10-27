Bangladesh official sounds sanguine as IMF begins talks on loans from new programmes

The International Monetary Fund has begun formal discussions with Bangladesh on economic and financial reforms and policies, with an eye to a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility.

An IMF delegation sat with finance ministry officials in Dhaka on the first day of the talks on Wednesday on the government’s request for $4.5 billion in loans from the new IMF facilities.

“It was the first meeting with the IMF delegation. There’ll be more. We are hopeful about getting the loans,” said Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin.