Britons turn to air fryers, slow cookers to cut energy costs, says Asda

Britons are turning to energy saving products such as air fryers and slow cookers as they look for ways to combat the cost of living crisis, supermarket group Asda said on Wednesday.

Publishing its monthly Asda Income Tracker for September, the group said it had seen a 320% increase in air fryer sales year-on-year, while sales of slow cookers had more than doubled - both generally use less energy than traditional ovens.

The findings chime with data from market researcher Kantar published earlier this month.