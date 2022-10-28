US business sentiment in China hits record low as zero-COVID persists, survey shows

Optimism among US businesses in China has hit record low levels, an annual survey showed on Friday, as competitive, economic, and regulatory challenges compound the stresses already imposed by Beijing's ongoing zero-COVID policies.

Just 55% of 307 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and consultancy PwC China described themselves as optimistic about the five-year business outlook. The reading is the lowest in the survey's 23-year history and worse than in 2020, when COVID-19 first surfaced, and during the trade standoff between Beijing and Washington in 2019.

In addition, about half of the companies said that their headquarters’ confidence in China’s economic management had fallen in the past year and that just 18% ranked China as number one in their company's global investment plans, down from 27% last year.

The respondents surveyed between July 14 and Aug 18 cited domestic competition as their top challenge for the next five years, followed by US-Chinese tensions, economic slowdown and COVID-related travel curbs and lockdowns.

"What keeps a lot of businesses up at night is competition and rising competition from Chinese competitors," Sean Stein, chairman of the chamber told a news conference.