Yellen seeks to calm a fraught but close-knit US-China trade relationship

As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tries to steady an increasingly tense relationship with China, the world's two largest economies remain tightly linked, but are showing some signs of future weakness.

Yellen starts meetings on Friday with senior Chinese officials pledging to seek "healthy competition" with China as confrontation between the economic powers over US technology export controls and planned outbound investment restrictions dominate headlines.

Despite talk of US-China economic de-coupling, recent data show a trade relationship that is fundamentally solid, and rebounded in 2022 from five years of turmoil wrought by a trade war and COVID-19 disruptions.

Two-way trade hit a record $690 billion last year as US demand for Chinese consumer goods rose and Beijing's demand for US farm products and energy grew. US-China trade had fallen after 2018, when former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 25% on some $370 billion in Chinese imports, but began to rebound during the COVID recovery of 2021.

"I think it is important that people realise that business and politics are separate," said Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China. "The current state of US-China trade and investment is the result of 30 to 40 years' worth of ongoing trade and investment."