Law passed with jailing, fines for lying to buy savings certificates

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved the draft bill in September 2021. Now it awaits signing by President Md Abdul Hamid.

The new law states if a citizen or their representative provides false information for the ownership of certificates issued under government security or national savings schemes, they will be jailed for up to six months and fined Tk 100,000.

The previous act of 1944 did not specify the fines for the breach of the law while the new law includes 40 sections for a sustainable debt policy and planning, risk assessment and expansion of government’s liabilities.

The Bill states a court cannot take cognisance of charges filed by someone other than Bangladesh Bank or National Savings Directorate.