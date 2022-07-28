As Lebanese staple runs short, tempers flare at bakeries

"During the war, we were not humiliated like this," said Abu Khodr, 57, a father of four, recalling Lebanon's 1975-90 civil conflict as he stood in a crowd on Thursday outside the bakery in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

With many Lebanese already struggling to get by in a devastating economic meltdown, shortages of state-subsidised bread have compounded hardship and prompted numerous brawls at bakeries. In some incidents, guns have been fired in the air.

The problem has grown more acute since the onset of the Ukraine war, which disrupted wheat shipments from Lebanon's main grain supplier.

But the bread shortage is also linked to the complications of the Lebanese financial crisis that has devalued the national currency by more than 90% in three years.