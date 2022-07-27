Bangladesh orders banks to stop buying cars, cut operating costs

The central bank on Wednesday also asked them to reduce spending on travel, felicitation, computers, accessories, electrical equipment and furniture. A maximum 50 percent of the funds for these purchases can be used.

The money saved “cannot be spent to pay for bills in other categories”, said a notice, adding the orders will be effective until June 2023.

The Bangladesh Bank instructed all banks to come up with a year-long plan, from July 2022 to June 2023, to “cut operating and development costs in several categories”.

Banks must preserve all documents showing expenses and present them during Bangladesh Bank inspections.

The government is exercising austerity to save up dollars and cut back on the use of power amid a global energy crisis and surging inflation.