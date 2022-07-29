‘Some banks’ are driving dollar prices, says chief of bankers’ association

Some banks are not releasing the US dollars, forcing other banks to buy the greenback from money changers and the haggling is making the foreign currency costlier against the taka, according to the president of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh or ABB.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Thursday, Selim RF Hussain, chief of the association and CEO of BRAC Bank, called for measures to make the interbank US dollar market dynamic, alleging that some banks were taking advantage of the situation.

“Some banks are not releasing dollars. So the market needs to be activated. If we do so, the dollar price in banks may rise for some days,” he said, declining to comment on his prediction of how much the price may increase. “It will stabilise after 10 to 15 days.”