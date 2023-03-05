China sets economic growth target of around 5% as parliament opens

China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, according to a government work report on Sunday, as the National People's Congress (NPC) kicked-off its annual parliamentary session.

In the report, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang said it was essential to prioritise economic stability, setting a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 3% last year, one of its worst showings in decades, squeezed by three years of COVID-19 restrictions, crisis in its vast property sector, a crackdown on private enterprise and weakening demand for Chinese exports.

This year's target around 5% was at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set.