Gig worker rule comes at bad time for gig economy

The road ahead could get even rougher for the champions of the gig economy. President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking to turn some independent contractors into employees. Workers are already scarce, and inflation is squeezing consumers. Higher costs threaten long-awaited earnings at companies like Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash.

The US Department of Labour on Tuesday issued a new proposal that provides guidance on classifying workers. The rule could require some companies that rely on independent contractors to treat them as employees, giving them additional benefits, a minimum wage, overtime pay and legal protections.

The proposal, which will likely take many months to finalise, would replace a previous rule under former President Donald Trump’s administration that loosened the status of contractors. Lyft said in a blog post it is “just the first step” but that the company would not have to change its business model. DoorDash and Uber issued similar statements.