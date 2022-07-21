ECB raises rates for first time in decade with safety net for debtors

The ECBraised its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero, or twice as much as it hadindicated after its previous meeting, in an effort to curb record-highinflation in the euro zone.
It alsoraised the rate on its weekly and daily cash auctions by 50 basis points to0.50 percent and 0.75 percent respectively, and signalled that furtherincreases in its three rates were likely to come this year.
"At theGoverning Council’s upcoming meetings, further normalisation of interest rateswill be appropriate," the ECB said. "The frontloading today of theexit from negative interest rates allows the Governing Council to make atransition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions."
In a bid tocushion the impact of the rise in borrowing costs, the ECB also unveiled a newtool, the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI).
This willlet it buy bonds when it sees signs of financial fragmentation - an unwarranteddivergence in borrowing costs among the euro zone's 19 countries.
"Thescale of TPI purchases depends on the severity of the risks facing policytransmission. Purchases are not restricted ex ante," the ECB said.
The eurozone's central bank had not raised rates for 11 years and the deposit rate hasbeen in negative territory since 2014.
Attentionnow turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1245 GMT news conference.